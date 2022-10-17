Boosie Badazz Blasts Kanye West Over George Floyd Comments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye “Ye” West once again has a lot of people upset, including Boosie Badazz. After presenting “White Lives Matter” shirts and sharing anti-Semitic rhetoric, West took aim at murder victim George Floyd.

During a highly-criticized appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, Kanye West suggested George Floyd died from a drug overdose. West decided to push that narrative despite the fact that a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of Floyd.

In addition, Chauvin pleaded guilty in federal court to violating George Floyd’s criminal civil rights. A Minnesota judge sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in state prison. His federal conviction came with a 252-month prison sentence.

“They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” said West on Drink Champs. Footage of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes circulated around the globe in 2020.

USA Today ran a fact-check article in 2021 detailing how the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office ruled Floyd’s “cardiopulmonary arrest” death was a homicide caused by “restraint and neck compression.” The Floyd family’s independent autopsy also confirmed George Floyd died as a result of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure.”

Following The “White Lives Matter” Controversy, Boosie Has More Words For Ye

Boosie Badazz had a serious issue with Kanye West’s latest conspiracy theory about George Floyd. On Sunday, the outspoken Baton Rouge native slammed Ye on social media with a cap-locked message.

“@kanyewest THE HATRED YOU HAVE FOR BLACKS IS SAD. [AND] they STILL SUPPORT YOUR COON ASS. First Slavery was a choice, white lives matter, now George Floyd etc. [AND] IT’S SAD THAT BLACKS WITH A PLATFORM AIN’T TELLING U S### for ATTACKING OUR RACE LIKE U DO #WELLIAM U SICK FRFR,” tweeted Boosie.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper also posted, “[Trying] to s### on [George Floyd] & F### UP HIS GLORY SMH. #really. I THINK U ON FENTANYL.” Kanye West has admitted in the past to being addicted to opioids, and the musician has been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Kanye West has been at the center of racial/political controversy for several years. Previously, his support for former right-wing President Donald Trump and his ahistorical statement that Africans chose to be slaves in America generated significant negative reactions.

This was not the first time Boosie Badazz called out Kanye West over his public comments. Earlier this month, Boosie denounced Ye for designing and promoting a “White Lives Matter” shirt. He tweeted at the time, “@kanyewest. After all [we’ve] been through as a race you put this disrespectful s### on!!”

@kanyewest THE HATRED YOU HAVE FOR BLACKS IS SAD. N they STILL SUPPORT YOUR COON ASS. First Slavery was a choice,white lives matter,now George Floyd etc.N ITS SAD THAT BLACKS WITH A PLATFORM AINT TELLING U S### for ATTACKING OUR RACE LIKE U DO #WELLIAM U SICK FRFR — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 16, 2022