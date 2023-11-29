Boosie Badazz Concerned About Son Tootie Raww “Crashing Out” Amid Beef With NBA YoungBoy And Kodak Black 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz said he wouldn’t know what to do if his son Tootie Raww ended up in prison on a murder charge.

Boosie Badazz is worried about his son Tootie Raww “crashing out” after the 20-year-old recently made headlines when he called out NBA YoungBoy and Kodak Black for not clearing his features.

During a recent Instagram Live, Boosie admitted he was worried about Tootie Raww going to prison for murder and expressed his fears over his son’s friends.

“I wouldn’t know what to do if my son get a murder charge,” he told his followers. “I gotta stop him from crashing out. Then it worry me more all them lil n##### around him clutching. It’s easy for something to happen.”

He continued, “Got me worried as a daddy. You got s### around you, everybody clutching. That’s how that s### happen.” Check out the clip below.

Although Boosie remained tight-lipped about what triggered his concern, Tootie Raww recently took shots at NBA YoungBoy and Kodak Black.

“YB ain’t clear my feature,” he said during a recent IG live. “I don’t really f### with that n#### either. I don’t respect it.”

He also expressed similar frustrations with Kodak Black in a separate livestream earlier this month.

“Kodak Black a “straight b####.” That n#### lied to my face,” Tootie Raww stated. “If I see Kodak I’m a slap the f### outta him. That n#### said he gone send my s### back. I ain’t never heard from again.”

Back in July, Tootie Raww called out Kodak Black for working with 6ix9ine but not him.

“@Kodakblack how u promise me a song then don’t do my song and hope on a song wit a rat smh,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.