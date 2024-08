Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Pull Up Car Show in western Iowa ended in tragedy on Saturday (August 10), when two men were reportedly shot and killed outside of the I29 Speedway in Pacific Junction. Boosie Badazz was just about to take the stage alongside Rob49 and Rich the Factor.

According to the Des Moines Register, Omaha residents Marcus L. Johnson and Charles A. Williams Jr. died shortly after the 9 p.m. CT incident. The Omaha Police helicopter was called in to help search for at least three suspects, who were reportedly driving a black Mercedes sedan.

Boosie Badazz briefly addressed the situation on Instagram, but it appeared he didn’t understand the severity of what occurred.

“They just shut the concert down,” he says in the clip. “Some s### happened at the front. We finna to take it to Crush Ultra Lounge. The party don’t stop.” He added in the caption, “Omaha Police Shut The Concert Down So Now We Headed Downtown Omaha To Crush Ultra Lounge Official After Party.”

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department and several other surrounding agencies.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at 712-527-4871.