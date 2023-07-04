Boosie Badazz Emphatically Defends Coi Leray Following Her Dismal First-Week Album Sales

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz is coming to Coi Leray’s defense after the young rapper’s sophomore album, COI, hobbled onto the Billboard 200 at No. 102. Many of her fans wondered how somebody with millions of Instagram followers and a few hit songs could sell so little in her first week. But Boosie Badazz had a theory.

On Monday (July 3), the outspoken rapper headed to Twitter and offered, “@coileray SHOULD HAVE SOLD AT LEAST 100k the first week. NOBODY RECENT GOT MORE HITS THAN HER. either this s### rigged r CELEBRITY KIDS JUST GET HATED ON WHEN ITS TIME TO SWIPE. MFS BE HATERS str8 UP. MY FAM GO THROUGH the Same S### WE AINT STOPPING THO BELIEVE THAT.”

Coi Leray quickly retweeted Boosie’s post, seemingly in agreement with the Baton Rouge native.

@coileray_ SHOULD HAVE SOLD AT LEAST 100k the first week. “NOBODY RECENT GOT MORE HITS THAN HER” either this s### rigged r CELEBRITY KIDS JUST GET HATED ON WHEN ITS TIME TO SWIPE. MFS BE HATERS str8 UP ‼️MY FAM GO THROUGH the Same S### 💯 WE AINT STOPPING THO BELIEVE THAT 🖕🏽 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 3, 2023

Coi Leray released COI on June 23 via Uptown/Republic Records. The album featured guest appearances by David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, the late James Brown and Skillibeng. Its release was preceded by four singles: “Players,” “Bop,” “My Body” and “Run It Up.” Despite the hype, the fan support didn’t translate to sales for Leray.

Still, the 26-year-old is impressed by her accomplishments. She tweeted, “Grateful to have an album on the top 200 for my first week of my album release, again. This time with 3 hits on the hot 100 … woah. I’m super proud of myself. Bigger and better year every time. Keep streaming #COI. it’s an AMAZING project!”