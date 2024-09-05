Boosie Badazz Demands Next POTUS Put Snipers In Schools Following Alapachee High Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz demands action after Georgia high school shooting. Urges the next president to address security issues in schools.

Boosie Badazz is demanding change from the highest office in the nation after a teenager allegedly carried out the deadly shooting at a Georgia High School that claimed four lives.

The tragic school shooting, which took place at Apalachee High School, caught Boosie’s attention. He vented his frustration over the increasing violence in American schools and the lack of adequate protection for children on Twitter (X).

The Louisiana-bred rapper kicked his remarks off by calling on the winner of the 2024 Presidential election to immediately draft legislation addressing security issues in schools. He even went as far as suggesting his own covert defense plan in the process.

“#Anotherschoolshooting THE NEXT PRESIDENT NEED TO MAKE A LAW THAT PUTS 4 ARMED SNIPERS N EVERY SCHOOL N THIS COUNTRY TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN,” Boosie wrote.

Boosie further pressured the U.S. Government to invest in specific protection for school aged children.

“EVERY YEAR THIS COUNTRY SHREDS BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AT THE END OF THE YEAR N THROWS IT AWAY,” he wrote. “WHY CANT SOME OF THAT MONEY BE SPENT TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN? WE PROTECT SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT VENUES, CASINOS, FEDERAL BUILDINGS ETC.

He added, “CALLING MY BABY MOMAS ‘IM THINKING HOME SCHOOL,'” echoing the rising anxiety among parents considering alternative ways to keep their children safe while they’re learning.

According to a report from USA Today, 14-year-old Colt Gray is the primary suspect behind the shooting that claimed the lives of two students and two teachers. Gray opened fire with an AR-platform style weapon at the school in Winder, Georgia—which is a rural town about an hour northeast of Atlanta.

The victims have been identified as Mason Schermerhorn, 14, Christian Angulo, 14, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53. Nine others were also reportedly injured in the attack, making it the deadliest school shooting of the year.

Law enforcement responded within minutes, and Gray surrendered without further violence. Authorities have stated that Gray will be charged as an adult and face multiple counts of murder.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, particularly into how the teenager acquired the weapon. Last year, local law enforcement investigated threats made on Discord by someone using Gray’s account, but conflicting evidence hindered them from taking action.

Watch the video below for additional details on the deadly shooting.