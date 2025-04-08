Boosie Badazz Denies Any Wrongdoing In First Verbal Statement Since Car Accident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz says this is his fourth accident in six months.

Boosie Badazz has broken his silence regarding the viral footage circulating from a car accident he was allegedly involved in earlier this week.

On Tuesday (April 8), the Baton Rouge rap veteran shared a video message addressing the clip of himself and a few of his associates that was taken at the scene of what appeared to be a bad car accident.

Boosie Badazz involved in an accident in Memphis. Prayers up for bossman. Looks like he's okay though. pic.twitter.com/W7Mg9bV5o5 — Riggs (@AndreHolliday_) April 7, 2025

In the message, which quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, Boosie not only attempted to absolve himself of any blame in the incident, he quickly pointed the finger at his acquaintances and pointed to a pattern.

“Fresh out the hospital,” Boosie Badazz said. “No I ain’t wreck no f###### car. I don’t never wreck no car. Stupid ass n##### wreck my cars. My fourth car in six months I ain’t never wreck s###.”

Despite being visibly distraught over the incident, Boosie went on to reveal that he’s already in the process of moving past the accident.

”It is what it is, though, I’m headed to buy me two more right now,” he said.

While Boosie Badazz didn’t speak directly on the injuries that he, or any of his associates sustained during the accident, he did admit to being a bit shaken up in a Facebook status he shared on the evening of the accident on April 7.

”I’M GOOD. BANGED UP. BUT GOOD GOD GOT ME,” he wrote in the status.

On the contrary, a woman by the name of Kela Hicks shared a Facebook status contradicting Boosie’s claims, alleging that his car was at fault and caused he loved one a great deal of harm.

“Damnnnnnnnnnn Boosie almost killed my homeboy man damn he ran straight through the f###### light doing about 100 slow that s### down,” Hicks wrote in the post.

According to reports, the multi car wreck occurred in Atlanta in the middle of the intersection on South Fulton Parkway. Based on the video, it appears as though Boosie Bad Azz was in a 2025 BMW i7 sedan at the time of the crash. Based on MSRP data, the retail value of the vehicle starts around $105,000.