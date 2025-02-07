Boosie Badazz Applauds Trump’s Ban on Transgender Athletes In Women’s Sports 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz is praising President Donald Trump for fulfilling his campaign promise and banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday (February 5) titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” The order bans transgender women and girls from participating in women’s and girls’ sports categories.

Boosie, who’s made no secret of his homophobic and transphobic views, thoroughly approved of Trump’s order and hopped on social media to celebrate.

“SO GLAD WOMEN SPORTS R PROTECTED,” he wrote. “THAT WAS CRAZY ,REAL TALK.”

He then referenced the 2002 American sports comedy-drama Juwanna Mann while sharing a bigoted view that transwomen are taking advantage of “our little girls.”

Boosie continued, alluding to his previous controversial remarks about Lia Thomas, the first transgender woman to win the NCAA Championships.

“Like I said once before,” he tweeted. “GET YO ASS OUT THAT POOL N GO [SWIM] AGAINST MICHEAL PHELPS.”

Trump’s executive order directs federal agencies to interpret Title IX as prohibiting transgender participation in female sports and applies to high school, collegiate, and community sports.

At the signing ceremony, Trump criticized what he referred to as “transgender lunacy.”

“Under the Trump administration, we will defend the proud tradition of female athletes, he declared. “We will not allow men to beat up, injure and cheat our women and our girls.”

He also repeated his false campaign trail claims about Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who faced intense criticism over her sex and gender during the 2024 Paris Olympics despite her being a cisgender woman.

“The radical left has waged an all-out campaign to erase the very concept of biological sex and replace it with a militant transgender ideology,” Trump declared. “With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over.”