Boosie Badazz Enraged Over Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Booking

Boosie Badazz says Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl in New Orleans is a “smack in the face” to Hip-Hop legends from Louisiana.

Boosie Badazz claimed the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation disrespected Hip-Hop legends from Louisiana by booking Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. The Baton Rouge native explained why he was among the many people upset with organizers choosing Lamar on Monday (September 9).

“ALL YALL ACTING LIKE YALL COOL WITH HOW THEY PLAYING IT FOR THE SUPERBOWL,” Boosie wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “SMH THE MOST CULTURAL CITY N THE USA (NEW ORLÉANS) ITS A SMACK N THE FACE TO EVERY HIP-HOP LEGEND FROM LOUISIANA!! @MasterPMiller @BIRDMAN5STAR THIS SHOWS THEY NEVER WANTED YALL TO KICK N THE DOOR N THE FIRST PLACE CAUSE THEY STILL TRYNA LOCK IT!! SUPERBOWL 22’ WAS N CALI N CALI ARTIST WAS ALLOWED TO DO THEY THANG N IT WAS A GREAT SHOW!! BUT NOW ITS N LOUISIANA N NO LOUISIANA LEGENDS CANT DO THEY THANG #idontrespectit.”

Lil Wayne was widely speculated for the halftime show since next year’s Super Bowl will be in his hometown of New Orleans. The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Lamar’s selection on Sunday (September 8).

“Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar,” the NFL’s Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said. “Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of Hip-Hop. We’re excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show.”

Lamar was booked after winning a much-discussed battle against Drake. Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” was the song of summer and Hip-Hop’s most impactful release of 2024. K. Dot said his Super Bowl Halftime performance would “remind the world why” rap music is the most impactful genre.

Super Bowl LIX will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9. Lamar previously performed at the Super Bowl with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige in 2022.