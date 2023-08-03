Boosie Badazz Faces Backlash For “Sexualizing” His 14-Year-Old Son

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Some social media users are calling out the father of eight.

Boosie Badazz is back in the news. The Baton Rouge native regularly makes headlines for his polarizing, and sometimes offensive, comments. His recent post about one of his children has some people concerned.

On Wednesday night, Boosie Badazz shared a brief video of his son, Ray Ray, to his @mamaheliveagain2.0 Instagram page. The caption for the clip included the teenager’s father complimenting his appearance and maturity.

“MY SON @rayray_damodel SO Fine [and] MATURE FOR HIS AGE. He [makes] 15 on the 15th (hazel light brown eyes [AND] HE THE TALLEST BOY [IN] THE FAM WITH [AN] ATHLETIC BUILD),” wrote Boosie Badazz.

The southerner also typed, “HE ASK CAN HE GO TO @sexyyred VIDEO SHOOT [AND] CHECK OUT THE GIRLS. My response: F###### RIGHT YOU CAN [AND] DO YO S###‼️ THIS BOY IS [GONNA] BE THE TRUTH. I SEE IT. 😂😂😂PROUD DADDY‼️ MY SPERM IS EVERYTHING.”

As Boosie Badazz’s video and caption spread across the internet, many commenters began bashing the 40-year-old Heartfelt album creator. Critics accused Boosie of “sexualizing” his teenage son.

In particular, some social media users disagreed with a 14-year-old boy being on the set of a music video for Sexyy Red. Much of the St. Louis-bred rapper’s music, such as her current hit “Pound Town 2” with Nicki Minaj, contains sexually explicit content.

This is not the first time the public questioned Boosie Badazz’s parenting as it relates to his male children. He also caught heat in 2020 for admitting to arranging for adult women to perform oral sex with his underage male relatives.

In the past, Boosie has had his own complaints about certain mature subject matter in the media. For example, the man born Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. slammed BET for showing openly gay recording artist Lil Nas X kissing another man on television in 2021. He even threatened to assault Lil Nas.