Boosie Badazz Goes On Tirade After Brittney Griner Receives 9-Year Prison Sentence In Russia

Boosie Badazz called for the U.S. government to do whatever’s necessary to free Brittney Griner, who’s been detained in Russia for months.

Boosie Badazz ranted on Instagram after a judge sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday (August 4).

Griner was arrested for allegedly bringing illegal drugs into Russia in February. Russian authorities accused her of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She pleaded guilty in July.

Boosie demanded action from the U.S. government, calling for officials to do anything necessary to bring Griner back to America. He insisted there would be more urgency to help Taylor Swift if she was in the same situation.

“How the hell this girl get nine years for a weed pen?” Boosie said. “And the USA ain’t doing nothing about it. You tell me that! If that was Taylor Swift, it’d be a peace treaty right now. They’d be drafting to go to war. For a weed pen! Nine years!”

Boosie then turned his attention to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“What that show for Black women in the United States?” he asked. “And the Vice President, as a Black woman, you ‘posed to be on the frontline! You ‘posed to be on the frontline to get that Black woman out of jail! Nine damn years. Y’all f##### up in this world.”

Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. government offered a prisoner exchange to Russia in hopes of securing Griner’s release. President Joe Biden issued a statement about Griner’s sentencing on Thursday.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” Biden said. “It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

Griner has 10 days to appeal her sentence, according to Russian law. Her lawyers expect another hearing to take place next week.