Boosie Badazz Praises Cardi B Gifting Offset $2 Million For His Birthday

What do you give a famous, wealthy entertainer for his birthday? Apparently, the answer is a lot of money. That’s exactly what Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar did for her husband Kiari “Offset” Cephus.

The celebrity couple celebrated Offset’s 30th birthday at a party held on December 21. The “Sneaker Ball” event in Los Angeles culminated with Cardi giving her spouse a giant $2 million check.

“Happy Birthday!!! He literally got it all,” wrote Cardi B in the caption for an Instagram Live video showing her presenting the gift to Offset.

The seven-figure birthday present garnered a lot of attention online. Even controversial Lousiana-bred rhymer Boosie Badazz praised Cardi B for her expensive gesture of love.

“2 MILLION🔥 @OffsetYRN U GOTTA STRAIGHT BOSS B” 🙌🏾 WHAT N#### GETTIN 2MILL FROM HIS GIRL ON HIS BDAY …. I’ll wait …YOU A KING YOUNG N#### ‼️WITH A QUEEN @iamcardib,” tweeted Boosie on Wednesday.

Cardi B and Offset began dating in 2017 before they secretly got married in September of that year. The Grammy winner and the Migos member now have two children together – Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, and a newborn son.

The “Clout” collaborators also had rocking moments in their marriage. Offset and Cardi B briefly separated in December 2018. There were also reports that Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 before they reconciled later that year.