Boosie Badazz Says Tory Lanez Got Off Lightly: “Louisiana He Would Have Got 40” 

Boosie Badazz believes Tory Lanez is “lucky” to have received a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed down the sentence to the R&B singer Tuesday (August 8). Under California law, the 31-year-old will likely only serve 85 percent of his sentence.

However, in an Instagram Live chat following the sentencing, Boosie said Tory Lanez “came out good,” adding that he would have received a much stiffer sentence if the trial had been in Louisiana.

“A crime on a woman, highly televised,” Boosie mused before adding Tory Lanez would have got “40 n####, no cap.” He reflected on his own ten-year sentence adding, “Straight to Angola. He was lucky he ain’t in Louisiana.”

While Boosie admitted he doesn’t know California law, he believes Lanez will bounce back after serving a few years.

“He ain’t gon’ do nothing but three years on that,” Boosie continued. “Louisiana, he would have got 40 [years]. I got 10 years for third-offense marijuana. Twenty-five grams, another couple grams and some more grams. He’ll be back, stronger than ever. You can’t take his talent away. He gon’ be back.” Check out the clip below.

Boosie speaks after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/STtiebzB4K — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) August 8, 2023

Last December, a jury found Tory Lanez guilty, and he was convicted of three felonies, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Prosecutors originally sought a 13-year sentence while Lanez’s attorneys argued for probation and drug rehab for the Canadian artist.