Boosie Badazz Says R. Kelly Should Be Released Early So He Can “Warn These Young Girls About Older Predators” 

Boosie Badazz says R. Kelly was wrong for “manipulating” and “sexing” young girls, but 30 years is harsh because “he didn’t kill anyone.”

Boosie Badazz has shared his support for R. Kelly after the disgraced R&B singer was handed a 30-year sentence this week for sex trafficking. According to the Louisiana-bred rapper, the sentence is too harsh, considering he didn’t kill anyone.

R. Kelly was sentenced in his New York trial on Wednesday (Jun. 29) after being found guilty of nine charges last year. One of these was a racketeering count where 14 individual acts like bribery, kidnapping, and forced labor were included together.

He was also convicted of eight counts of violating an anti-sex trafficking law known as the Mann Act. The court found he ran a scheme to recruit women as well as underage girls and boys for sex. In addition to the 30 years behind bars, R. Kelly received a $100,000 fine and five years of supervised probation.

In sentencing, Judge Ann M. Donnelly stated, “the public has to be protected from behaviors like this.”

However, Boosie disagrees and believes R. Kelly has been given a virtual “death sentence,” and it would be more beneficial to him to release him “one day,” so he can ” warn these young girls about older predators.”

While he thinks R. Kelly was wrong for “manipulating” and “sexing” young girls, he’s been unfairly punished.

“People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30‼” Boosie penned on Twitter. “Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them😞but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone. N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man‼️College professors get probation for this s###.”

People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30‼️Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them😞but he didn’t kill anyone,aggravated rape anyone .N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man‼️College professors get probation for this s### — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 30, 2022

Boosie Thinks R. Kelly Could “Make A Difference” If Released Early

He continued: “Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence ,30 years ‼️Maybe he can one get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference? but 30 years like Come on world‼️”

Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence ,30 years ‼️Maybe he can one get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference ?but 30 years like Come on world‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 30, 2022

This isn’t the first time Boosie Badazz has spoken out in support of R. Kelly. Last year he was widely criticized for his remarks that Kelly’s victims were willing participants.

Boosie is not the only R. Kelly fan protesting his sentence. AllHipHop reported on the hardcore fans still rooting for their guy following his 30-year sentence.