Boosie Badazz & T.I. Clash With Their Sons Over Filming Videos With Guns

Boosie Badazz and T.I.’s parenting captured people’s attention on social media via a clip of the two speaking to their sons.

Old footage of Boosie Badazz and T.I. reprimanding their sons spread on social media on Tuesday (September 24). The clip showed the rappers questioning why King Harris (T.I.’s son) and Tootie Raww (Boosie’s son) were using guns at a music video shoot.

“Why y’all always gotta have guns?” Boosie asked in a frustrated tone.

King Harris said it was “not illegal to have a gun,” which didn’t sit well with his father.

“Well, in the manner in which you portraying [it] and the lifestyle, the s### don’t look legitimate, sir,” T.I. told his son. “Can’t do it! What kind of parent gonna support their kids [doing this]?.’”

He continued, “So, m############ [police] pull up and they say, ‘Hey, hey, who these belong to?’ Who raise their hand? Somebody got to raise their hand.”

Boosie and TI checked their sons after pulling up to their music video shoot & seen them with guns 💯 pic.twitter.com/1qMXNNelXR — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 24, 2024

Boosie started to raise his voice at one point, warning King Harris and Tootie Raww about gun possession.

“When y’all got drugs around those legal guns, it’s not legal!” Boosie said.

T.I. added, “That’s called possession of a firearm in commission of a crime, sir. That is felony.”

The trap music pioneer wondered why his son and Tootie Raww needed violent imagery for their music.

“Why y’all don’t have no m############ love music?” T.I. wondered. “Y’all got girls right here. Why don’t you talk about being in love, man? Why don’t you talk about wanting to lay down and you know?”

King Harris responded to the clip of his father and Boosie once it went viral. T.I.’s son dismissed any concerns.

“I’m not that guy,” King Harris said. “I’m for entertainment purposes only. Do not take me serious … Don’t take s### serious. I’m seeking attention. There ya go. That’s what I do … I’m a very nice guy. I wouldn’t harm a fly. I wouldn’t squash a bug, ya hear me? I don’t condone guns. I don’t condone guns. Yeah, everything is all props.”

King Harris used the clip as an opportunity to pitch a reality show with Tootie Raww. T.I.’s son urged the Zeus Network to pick up the potential series.