The Austin-based company says they drove he and his family to Walmart, a trampoline park and several other spots over the course of three days.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Boosie Badazz in Travis County, Texas. Per KXAN, the dogmatic Baton Rouge-bred rapper is facing a charge of theft of service greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000.

The charge, filed on August 29, stems from an incident in June in which Boosie allegedly skipped out on paying for a chauffeur he hired to drive him around. A summons for Boosie to appear in court October 28 for a pre-trial hearing was issued on Friday (September 20).

According to the affidavit, Boosie hired the Austin-based driving service while in town for a few days. The chauffeur drove him to Walmart to buy clothes, took him and his child to an Urgent Care to get treatment for the child, stopped by a Burger King, a trampoline park as well as Round Rock Outlet Mall to do a promotional video. He was also driven to the federal courthouse in downtown Austin to check in with a federal parole officer.

The company alleges it never received payment despite being told Boosie Badazz would pay in cash for the services. The affidavit also said the chauffeur driver asked Boosie and his manager about payment multiple times, and later sent Hatch an invoice for $8,800, which the driver reported never got paid.

At some point during the three-day job, Boosie complimented the chauffeur services and posted a video to Instagram promoting the business. The driver thanked him and said he’d give him “a good price, just like I told your manager.” Boosie then suggested the company take the cost off the promotional video, and the driver said they’d “work something out.”

The chauffeur, however, assured police there was “never a circumstance, prior to the promotion video, where they agreed that the promotion video would fully cover the cost of services.” The company provided screenshots of text messages in which Boosie promised to pay cash. Boosie is summoned to appear in Travis County court on October 28.