Boosie Badazz and his hot artist Young Bleu are being accused of doing some shady business in a new lawsuit.

Popular Beatstars producer Ice Starr is suing Boosie Badazz and his artist Yung Bleu for copyright infringement.

According to legal documents, the renowned producer has not received any royalties from his work on songs like “Miss It” and “Ice On My Baby.”

He even says that some of his instrumentals were stolen “without his knowledge, authorization, and without any compensation whatsoever” and used for those two compositions and other songs on Yung Bleu’s album Investment 5.

Ice Starr further stated in the filing that Boosie Badazz’s label, Bad Azz Music, swindled him into signing away his rights to the song, “Miss It,” a song that they released before the producer knew that his track was being used.

He is asking to be compensated for his work, his share in past profits and future royalties, and proper credit on the records. Ice Starr made his name selling tracks through Beatstars, a platform where creatives sell beats to new and emerging artists at a negotiated price.

His beats are in such hot demand that he was able to be a part of the atmospheric rise of acts like Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz, A Boogie Wit A Hoodie, Kevin Gates, K Camp, Lil Mosey, K CAMP, Maine Musik, Jhony Kaze, Suigeneris, D-block Europe, Lasco, Yungeen Ace, RK, Jvnior, Paxquaio, and many more.

Yung Bleu has benefitted from the fire that Ice Starr has given him for his projects, having both “Miss It” and “Ice On My Baby” go gold.