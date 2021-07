Rapper Boosie has some serious beef with Six Flags in Atlanta, after he was involved in some sort of altercation, which got him thrown out!

Rapper Boosie’s trip to a water park turned into a disaster over the weekend.

Boosie, his kids and an entourage were visiting the White Water Six Flags In Atlanta, Georgia.

Some sort of confrontation ensued because the rapper had 15 “flash” passes which allowed him to skip the lines.

The rapper’s membership status must have rankled someone, because Boosie went off in an angry rage on Instagram after being booted from the theme park.

“B###### be mad cause we got 15 flash passes, skipping everybody in the line,” a shirtless Boosie fumed. “B#### get your money up. Go suck some dick behind the slide and get you a flash pass. Go get f##### in the wave pool hoe. B###### mad because how we living.”

Boosie was eventually kicked out of the water park, which angered him even more.

He labeled the theme parks employees racist, and said the water on the rides had fleas in it.

“F### White Water you racist m############. F### all y’all b######. Dirty ass water, the s### had fleas in it anyway. Dirty pissy ass water you racist white b####,” Boosie snapped.

Boosie must have a membership to Six Flags because the Diamond and Diamond Elite plans are the only passes which allow visitors to skip lines to get on the rides.

In another post a few hours later, Boosie was still upset.

“We ride the ride four times before a n#### rides once,” Boosie continued.

The rapper claimed he had plans to build his own water park, as he rolled up a huge blunt, which also p##### him off.

“Don’t crack on me b####,” the rapper said to his stale blunt.

“B#### I’m building my own Six Flags,” Boosie said showing off his massive backyard, which also had his name cut in the grass in huge letters.