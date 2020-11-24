Boosie Out Of The Hospital, Gives Update

(AllHipHop News)
Boosie Badazz wants you to know that he is doing alright after falling victim to a violent Dallas strip mall shooting a week ago during a recent trip to the city.
Someone started shooting while he was standing outside of a shopping center called the Big T Bazaar and amid the melee, Boosie was shot in his leg.
According to rumors that swiftly started to spread, he obtained such critical injuries that he had to have his leg amputated — connecting the gunplay and his diabetes. This swirl of celebrity gossip further motivated a response from the social media influencer.
OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me 🙏🏿 N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG
— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 22, 2020
His manager, Louis Givens also took to his social media and posted on his Instagram stories, “FAKE NEWS” to dismiss the rumblings about his artist.
The irony of the visit is that Boosie came to pay his respects to M03, his BadAzz Music Syndicate artist who was murdered on November 11 on an interstate near his hometown.