Boosie Reacts To People Wondering If He Slept With Sexyy Red

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red posted a photo of herself in bed with a mystery man, leading to baseless speculation about her and Boosie Badazz.

Boosie Badazz shut down speculation about him getting in bed with Sexyy Red. The opinionated rapper spoke out after social media users thought he was the man in a photo posted by Sexyy Red on her Instagram.

“IM BLOCKING ALL U MFS N MY DAM ASKING IS THAT ME ON DA PICTURE WITH SEXY RED,” he wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter). “YAll SEE THAT AINT MY ANKLE SIZE R COLOR‼️FIND SOMEONE ELSE TO PLAY WITH. IM ON VACATION WITH MY DAUGHTER.”

Sexyy Red shared a photo of her legs draped over an unidentified man on Wednesday (September 27). The guy was wearing an ankle monitor.

“I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Fans incorrectly guessed the mystery man was Boosie. His name seemingly popped up due to his affinity for Sexyy Red. Earlier this year, he pitched himself for a remix of her breakthrough single “Pound Town.”

“We need to do the rachet remix, Sexyy Red and Badazz,” he said. “I know you got one with Nicki [Minaj]. This the rachet remix!”

Boosie is coming off the release of his Goin Thru Some Thangs album, which dropped in August. He awaits trial in a federal gun case after a judge refused to dismiss the weapons charge.