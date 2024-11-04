Boot Camp Clik’s Buckshot Allegedly Beaten “Half To Death” In Flatbush

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A disturbing and graphic video of the legendary rapper is making the rounds on Twitter (X), showing the bloody aftermath of the apparent beating.

Boot Camp Clik’s Buckshot was allegedly severely beaten in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from a woman named Sista Asia Wildenboar, the veteran rapper is in rough shape. She wrote in the caption: “Please pray for BUCKSHOT OF BOOT CAMP CLIK WAS BEATEN HALF TO DEATH IN FLATBUSH NYC. MY HEART GOES OUT TO HIM.”

A disturbing and graphic video of Buckshot is making the rounds on Twitter (X) showing the aftermath of the apparent beating. He’s bloodied, bruised and in agony as he lays on the ground. Someone eventually tries to help him, but it’s unclear what happened to Buckshot following the assault. Word on the street is just one person is responsible for the brutal assault.

Buckshot, born Kenyatta Blake, hails from Brooklyn and is best known as a member of the Boot Camp Clik. He gained prominence in the early ’90s as part of the duo Black Moon, alongside DJ Evil Dee and 5ft. Their 1993 debut album, Enta da Stage, is considered a classic in underground Hip-Hop, known for its gritty sound, intricate rhymes, and jazz-infused beats that set the tone for East Coast rap.

After the success of Black Moon, Buckshot helped form the collective Boot Camp Clik, which includes other groups such as Smif-N-Wessun, Heltah Skeltah, and O.G.C. The collective became known for its unique approach, blending streetwise lyrics with soulful and hard-hitting production.

Aside from his work with Black Moon and Boot Camp Clik, Buckshot has released solo projects and collaborated with notable artists, including a joint project with producer 9th Wonder. His style and contributions have earned him respect within Hip-Hop, especially for those who appreciate 1990s-era New York rap.