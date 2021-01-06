Botox Makes The Weeknd’s Face Look Hideous For New Video

(AllHipHop Music)
The Weeknd has stunned fans again with another drastic makeover for his latest music video.
The “Blinding Lights” star has debuted his new extreme Botox look in the new video for “Save Your Tears.”
In the video he boasts prosthetics that make it look as if he has undergone radical plastic surgery on his face as he performs to a variety club crowd, inviting one guest to join him onstage and end his life by holding a pistol to his head.
In the video, The Weeknd shocks his audience by holding the gun to his head and pulling the trigger – shooting out a stream of confetti.
It’s not the first time the Canadian hitmaker has drastically changed his look – he appeared at the 2020 American Music Awards with his face all bandaged up and he looked like he’d taken a beating in his “Blinding Lights” video, sporting lacerations and bruises on his face.