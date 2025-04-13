Bounty Killer Blasts “Unscrupulous Persons” Trying To Scam Fans With Fake Performances

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bounty Killer addressed false claims about a U.S. concert appearance and clarified no performances are scheduled despite his newly reinstated visa.

Bounty Killer dismissed circulating rumors about an upcoming U.S. performance after misleading claims surfaced online.

Reps for the reggaeton legend clarified that he has not been booked for any stateside shows despite recently regaining his visa after a 15-year ban.

The Grammy-winning icon.is pushing back against unauthorized reports suggesting he’s scheduled to perform in the United States.

His team issued a statement slamming the claims as baseless.

“It however appears that unscrupulous persons are putting out misleading information on social media about his first performance stateside. These claims are false and unauthorized,” a representative said.

The artist, who recently regained his U.S. travel privileges in March 2025, emphasized that while discussions are ongoing, no official concert dates have been confirmed.

“Bounty is obviously eager to perform for his thousands of diehard fans, but again, no date has been confirmed as yet,” the rep added.

The clarification comes after years of visa complications that kept the dancehall heavyweight from performing in the U.S.

His travel ban began in 2010, reportedly tied to his alleged connection with Christopher “Dudus” Coke, a Jamaican figure who was wanted for drug and weapons trafficking.

Though the exact reasons for the revocation were never publicly detailed, Bounty Killer has previously suggested it may have stemmed from minor past offenses or his public image.

The visa loss dealt a significant blow to his career and personal life, with the artist describing the 15-year absence from the U.S. as a painful chapter.

With the visa reinstated, Bounty Killer is working closely with his manager, Paul “Bankey” Giscombe and a booking agent to plan his long-awaited return to the American stage.

He also expressed gratitude to those who stood by him during the ordeal.

Bounty Killer said he is “forever grateful” to his family, friends and global supporters “who have consistently supported him throughout this musical journey.”

As of March 2025, no U.S. concert dates have been confirmed.