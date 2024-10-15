Bow Wow Catches Heat Over Claims Diddy’s Legal Woes Ruined Celeb Party Scene 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Social media users are dragging Bow Wow over his remarks about the lack of parties amid Sean “Diddy” Combs legal issues.

Bow Wow is facing backlash after commenting on the apparent void left in the industry and the lack of parties as Sean “Diddy” Combs fights racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges alongside multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

During a recent interview, Bow Wow claimed Diddy was “like the gatekeeper to the game,” and believes the industry is reeling amid his absence.

“BET award weekend, like the past two, they just didn’t feel right,” he said on the “More To The Story” podcast with Rocsi Diaz. “There was no motion, there was no parties. There was nowhere to go.”

Bow Wow also recalled a conversation with Jermaine Dupri about the “hole” in the industry and their shock at Diddy’s arrest.

However, his remarks didn’t go down well with social media users, many of whom claimed Bow Wow’s remarks were shockingly out of touch in light of the allegations Diddy faces.

“I bet a lot of celebs just wanna continue partying with Diddy and don’t gaf about victims,” one person tweeted. “Bow Wow just the one celeb tone deaf enough to say it out loud.”

Some questioned if Bow Wow could “read the room” and joked he was experiencing “freakoff withdrawals,” while another user pointed out, “PEOPLE WERE GETTING DRUGGED & RAPED.”

“Poor thing got that Stockholm syndrome,” one person said. “‘Cause he been around the diddler since he was like 12.”

Diddy Faces Fresh Allegations In Multiple New Lawsuits

Meanwhile, Bow Wow’s remarks were followed by six new lawsuits accusing Diddy of sexual assault filed by Tony Buzbee’s law firm on Monday (October 14). The lawsuits include one man accusing the fallen mogul and his associates of gang rape, another man claiming he was pistol-whipped and forced to give Diddy oral sex and a third who claimed Diddy assaulted him when he was just 16 years old.

Diddy’s lawyers denied the allegations.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity,” they said. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Diddy is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

Check out some other reactions to Bow Wow’s comments about Diddy below.