Bow Wow Responds To Allegations Of Scamming Child Rapper

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss wants the world to know he has not swindled a 10-year-old girl. The rapper/actor took to social media to give his side of the story.

A man named Steven Roberson claimed he paid Bow Wow $3000 via Cash App to provide a verse for his daughter’s “Daddy’s Girl” song and they never received the feature. Roberson later filed a lawsuit against Moss.

“Based on the foregoing and as a direct consequence of Defendant’s actions and failures, Plaintiff’s total damages, including costs and attorney’s fees, amount to $15,000.00,” read the court documents from Steven Roberson.

Bow Wow has now responded to the news of the pending legal drama. According to the 36-year-old “Let Me Hold You” performer, he is a victim of stolen identity in the situation.

“D pimpin done got yall again huh? 🤣 I don’t conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have Cash App. So if you ain’t call management and send a wire… you def was NOT dealing [with] me,” tweeted Bow Wow.

The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star continued, “Be careful who yall send y’all’s money to online. This happens [every day] to folks. This [is] the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people.”

Bow Wow began his own career as a child rapper. His debut album, 2000’s Beware of Dog, earned a 2x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA. He also released the Gold-certified Face Off collaborative project with R&B singer Omarion.