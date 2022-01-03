Bow Wow Sips Wine Days After Declaring He’s Done Drinking

Bow Wow claimed he was going to stop drinking on New Year’s Day but was seen sipping wine in an Instagram clip days later.

Bow Wow a.k.a. Shad Moss didn’t take long to break his New Year’s resolution.

Days after announcing he was done drinking, Bow Wow posted a video of himself enjoying wine on Instagram. The multi-platinum selling rapper wanted to grant himself an exemption though, claiming wine didn’t count in his “no drinking” declaration.

“Wine don’t count,” he wrote in the post’s caption before addressing his love life. “IM TIRED OF BEING SINGLE SOMETHING GOTTA CHANGE! Im on my playa s### from here on out! ROOT FOR ME I NEED LOVE.”

Bow Wow’s wine-drinking clip featured him dancing to Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney’s song “The Girl Is Mine.” It was a dramatic change from his words on New Year’s Day.

“Last night was my last night drinking!” he insisted via Twitter. “Lets see if i can keep this up forever! Im really done.”

Last night was my last night drinking! Lets see if i can keep this up forever! Im really done. — Bow Wow (@smoss) January 1, 2022

Forever was apparently a lofty goal as Bow Wow couldn’t even make it a week. But the New Year isn’t off to a bad start for the veteran artist/actor as he’s got a new gig.

Bow Wow is scheduled to appear as a “celebrity detective” on FOX’s I Can See Your Voice. Catch him on the show’s season premiere, which airs this Wednesday (January 5).