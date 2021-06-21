Bow Wow And Soulja Boy Attack Each Other With Vicious Disses Before Verzuz Battle

Bow Wow and Soulja Boy are completely disrespecting each other before their Verzuz battle this weekend!

Talk about promo … Bow Wow and Soulja Boy are letting the disrespect flow faster than battle rappers Eazy the Block Captain and T-Rex did leading up to their recent clash.

But these child stars-turned-old-school-n##### won’t be showing up on the URL stage (no time soon anyway). They are getting ready for their Verzuz battle coming up on Saturday, June 26.

The digital fisticuffs started this morning when Soulja Boy took to Twitter to say that his So So Def opp “fell off.”

Bow wow fell off — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021

Bow Wow followed up by calling the “Crank That” artist the Ben Simmons of rap — references the 76ers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He tweeted, “Soulja is the ben simmons of the rap game. Go rehearse and get off the internet. See you Saturday cap gun”

Soulja is the ben simmons of the rap game. Go rehearse and get off the internet. See you Saturday cap gun — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 21, 2021

After that … the hilarity commenced with each one sizing up the other with random disses and call outs. Soulja Boy blasted off!

“Bow wow ain’t had a hit since Marco Polo and I gave him that song”

Bow wow ain’t had a hit since Marco Polo and I gave him that song — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021

“Bow wow couldn’t make a hit in 2021 if his life depended on it”

Bow wow couldn’t make a hit in 2021 if his life depended on it — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021

“Bow wow could never make a song like she make it clap and get played on the radio in 2021”

Bow wow could never make a song like she make it clap 👏🏾 and get played on the radio in 2021 — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021

Bow was not far behind, “Soulja just stop like literally stop…. The diff w/ me and you is.. YOU HAVE TO PUT OUT MUSIC. I don’t. Ill be in the box office this weekend while you sit at home in your living room yelling on live at no one.”

Soulja just stop 😂😂 like literally stop…. The diff w/ me and you is.. YOU HAVE TO PUT OUT MUSIC. I don’t. Ill be in the box office this weekend while you sit at home in your living room yelling on live at no one. — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 21, 2021

To this the true Atlanta native called Bow Wow and extra in his new movie and then “Mr. 106 & Park” started playing with the man’s street cred.

“Bro you not starring In that movie you an EXTRA, Cardi b got a bigger part than u shad”

Bro you not starring In that movie you an EXTRA, Cardi b got a bigger part than u shad https://t.co/mqlHZBM25E — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021

“Dont forget you sold crack too. Just didnt want to blemish your street cred.”

Dont forget you sold crack too. Just didnt want to blemish your street cred. 😂 https://t.co/jK2x2pwOz2 — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 21, 2021

Fans were dead when Soulja Boy blurted out, “I’m done playing I’m bringing Romeo out”

I’m done playing I’m bringing Romeo out — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021

This went on for hours with Soulja Boy showing his hand a little bit … he flexed with “I got me Nicki Minaj records” and “I put the whole industry on!”

Are you all ready or what?