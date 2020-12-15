Bow Wow Teases “Big Meeting” After Expressing Interest In High Executive Position At BET

(AllHipHop News)
Shad “Bow Wow” Moss earned the moniker “Mr. 106 & Park” because the rapper was a regular fixture on BET’s music video countdown show at the turn of the millennium. He ended up becoming a host for the popular program from 2012-2014.
It appears Bow Wow now wants to take on an even bigger role at BET. Over the last twenty-four hours, the 33-year-old musician/actor/television producer sent out numerous tweets expressing his interest in being in the boardroom for the cable channel.
“My only dream job now is I want to take over BET. I want a high position. I was blessed to host but NOW I want an office. I want to run and come up with content for the network. I know what they missing. All you have to do is LISTEN to the people,” tweeted Bow Wow.
He added, “BET forgot what made them HOT! The MUSIC!!! breaking artist etc… music shows that mattered. Now [it’s] like [a] lifetime. Just a bunch of sitcoms. Do you know the only time there is music on BET IS when there is an award show? Think about that. Like 3 x out the year. [That’s] crazy!”
The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member went on to write that he wants to bring back BET shows such as 106 & Park, Rap City, Cita’s World, Uncut, and Teen Summit. Bow Wow suggested filming a revived 106 & Park in Atlanta instead of New York City. The Ohio native directly mentioned BET president Scott M. Mills and Revolt TV founder Sean “Diddy/Puffy” Combs.
“I need to speak with president of BET Scott M. Mills about hiring me to a position where I can run the content and create shows and bring bet back to [relevance] I CAN DO THAT IN MY SLEEP!” tweeted Bow Wow.
He also posted, “Puff is the culture! He [wouldn’t] give me the position I want. BET will. I can [showcase] that a 33 yr old Black man can run a billion-dollar company. It would showcase my executive skills more with BET!”
Bow Wow then started a Clubhouse room titled “What is BET missing?” According to the “Like You” performer, steps are being made to possibly make his “dream job” become a reality. Last night, he tweeted, “Big meeting this week [with] BET. We getting somewhere. 1st step! [Let’s] go!”
Besides being a former host of 106 & Park, Bow Wow released several albums throughout his music career including 2000’s Beware of Dog, 2003’s Unleashed, and 2007’s collaborative project Face Off with Omarion. Additionally, Moss starred in movies such as Roll Bounce, Lottery Ticket, and Madea’s Big Happy Family. His acting résumé also features appearances on television shows such as Entourage and CSI: Cyber.
