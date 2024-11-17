Boyz II Men Partners With Producers To Bring Story to the Big Screen

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A biopic and documentary celebrating the rise of iconic R&B; group Boyz II Men are in the works, with the trio taking an active role as executive producers.

Boyz II Men are taking their storied legacy to the big screen with a new biographical film in development.

The legendary R&B group—comprised of Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman—has teamed up with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave to bring their journey from the streets of Philadelphia to international superstardom to a feature-length film.

The trio, who have influenced generations of artists with their harmonious sound, will act as executive producers on the project, though a director has not yet been named.

Nathan Morris expressed confidence in the collaboration.

“We’ve been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all. Denis (O’Sullivan) and Jeff (Kalligheri) at Compelling Pictures understood us day one,” Morris said in a statement.

The partnership marks an exciting opportunity to delve deep into the group’s history, tracing their early beginnings and meteoric rise through the release of hits like “Motownphilly,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” and the record-breaking “End of the Road.”

Beyond the biopic, the production team is also working on a long-form documentary that will explore the highs and lows of Boyz II Men’s career more intricately.

The feature is expected to capture the emotional and personal side of the group’s evolution, from navigating their early success in the 1990s to maintaining longevity in the ever-changing music industry.

Producers O’Sullivan and Kalligheri remarked on the significance of the project.

“We’re excited to show the brotherhood and camaraderie, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve.”

Boyz II Men continues to tour and recently performed three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.