Brand Nubian’s Sadat X Gets Ready For First-Ever Show In Virtual Reality

Sadat X is heading to the world of Virtual Reality with an upcoming show this Friday!

VR is the Future and the future is now!!!

Join us May 28th, live from the BX for a night of Hip-Hop and history as two legendary artists & DJs come together for an amazing, virtual event.

Sadat X of the legendary group Brand Nubian and NINE will be playing their first ever live stream shows in Bandcamp and AltSpaceVR. Music will be provided by the Legendary Grand Wizzard Theodore and the event will be hosted by Grandmaster Caz.

AltSpace is a Virtual Reality platform by Microsoft, designed for live shows, meetups, and socializing, which has already hosted acts such as Ras Kass, Edo. G, DJ Red Alert, Reggie Watts, DJ Eclipse and more.

This unique experience puts the attendees inside the actual venue while allowing them to engage with others with the performers, creating a truly immersive experience.

To get the most out of this experience you will need a VR headset (like an Oculus Quest 2) and download the AltSpace app onto your headset. You can also participate in 2D mode from your computer by creating an account at www.altvr.com.

The duo will also be performing live via Bandcamp giving fans the option to purchase a general live stream ticket via Bandcamp and enjoy the show without creating an Altspace account.

There will be two available showtimes to give both European and US audiences an opportunity to attend.

Ticket options and times are below so be sure to take advantage of the early bird pricing and be a part of history. We Look forward to seeing you there.

