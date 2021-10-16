Brandy, Eve Explain Why They Couldn’t Turn Down Roles In “Queens”

Brandy and Eve talk about their roles in the upcoming ABC comedy “Queens” And why they had to be featured in the series!

Brandy “couldn’t say no” to joining “Queens.”

The ABC series is set to document the reunion of the Nasty B###### – a hip-hop group from the 90s – and Brandy is thrilled to have been cast in the role of Naomi, who is also known as Xplicit Lyrics,

The singer – who has a 19-year-old daughter called Sy’Rai – said: “Music is my first love so, to be able to be a part of a show that is representing women empowerment and a ’90s legendary group – that’s never been done before.

“I felt like I could relate to my character Naomi, you know, being a single mom, trying to balance (everything) even though she doesn’t do a good job at it. I did a way better job at it but, balancing going after her dreams and having to raise a young daughter, that is something that I can relate to and I just loved it.”

Brandy, 42, also shot to international fame in the 90s, as she enjoyed success as a singer and as an actress.

And the “I Wanna Be Down” hitmaker felt she simply could not turn down the opportunity to join the cast.

“The script was a page-turner – I expressed every emotion as I was reading and I just couldn’t say no to it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Brandy’s enthusiasm has been echoed by her co-star Eve, who plays rapper Brianna in the series.

The 42-year-old star revealed she was keen to accept the role after meeting writer and creator Zahir McGee.

“We talked about it first, then I read the script and I was like ‘How did he do this?’ It was so good and I loved my character so much that I was like, I want to be a part of this,” she said.

“It’s funny because if someone had just asked me, ‘Would you want to be in a show about a group of rappers from the 90s?’ I probably would’ve said no based off the question because we come from that era and it’s a big deal for it to be authentic and amazing and he’s done such a great job.”