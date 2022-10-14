Brandy Explains What Sent Her To The Hospital And Thanks Fans For Support

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Brandy confirmed she was hospitalized earlier in the week and told her fans exactly what went wrong. Read more!

Brandy has thanked fans for their “prayers and support” amid her recent hospitalization.

On Wednesday, the actress/singer had recently experienced a medical emergency and was being treated at a hospital in Los Angeles.

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

Sources claimed that it appeared Brandy had suffered a seizure.

Later, the 43-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to assure fans that she was O.K.

“To my beloved fam, friends and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” she wrote. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Brandy didn’t share any further details.