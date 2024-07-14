Brandy Puts Pressure On Monica After Ariana Grande’s Success

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brandy is urging Monica to join her for a tour and residency after their “magical” collaboration on an Ariana Grande remix reignited their musical partnership.

Brandy is pressing Monica to join her for a tour and residency after a harmonious reunion.

The R&B legends reunited for Ariana Grande’s remix of “The Boy Is Mine.”

The collaboration came over a decade after their last joint effort, “It All Belongs to Me,” and 26 years after their iconic 1998 release.

Brandy, 45, described their recent collaboration with Ariana Grande as “magical” and full of “beautiful energy.”

She conveyed her excitement to Extra, saying, “It was so magical. The energy between me and Monica was so beautiful. I loved working with her this time.”

Grande’s remix has breathed new life into a legendary R&B duet, demonstrating that the duo still possesses the allure that first captivated listeners decades ago.

Brandy expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “It was so great for [Ariana] to call us up to be a part of it. She didn’t have to do that… even though her song is called ‘The Boy Is Mine,’ she didn’t take anything from the original. She created a whole new song, so to call us up and for her to pay homage that way was just such a blessing.”

The revival of their musical chemistry has fueled Brandy’s ambitions for more collaborations with Monica.

She has been actively discussing future projects, including a potential tour and residency.

“I had a great time with Monica and I just want to do more with her in the future. I hit [Monica] up so much talking about all the things that we could do together – tour, residency, everything,” Brandy said, clearly excited by the prospects.

Their original duet, “The Boy Is Mine,” was a chart-topper internationally when it debuted in 1998, dominating the charts in countries like Canada, the Netherlands, and the United States.

The song’s enduring appeal has firmly established Brandy and Monica as R&B powerhouses.

Brandy’s enthusiasm for reuniting with Monica speaks volumes about their unique bond and their ability to create captivating music together. As she puts it, “I really want that, Monica!”