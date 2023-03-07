‘Breakfast Club’ Guest Host Porsha Williams Blames Tamron Hall For Angela Yee’s Comments

The former ‘Real Housewives’ star also says she felt attacked by the talk show host.

The recent headline-grabbing situation involving The Breakfast Club has now extended to include possible public friction between Porsha Williams and Tamron Hall.

Former The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss her departure from the Power 105.1-based program. Hall asked Yee about being the only female voice on the radio show.

“I was the only woman who worked there too. I mean when it came to producers, camera people, and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in,” Angela Yee told the Daytime Emmy Award winner.

Yee continued, “I feel like I did need more backup because even things that I felt, as a woman – if somebody can’t understand your point of view because they’re not coming from where you come from. So that was hard for me too, to be the only woman there.”

Porsha Williams Believes Angela Yee Let Down The Breakfast Club

Current The Breakfast Club host DJ Envy responded to Angela Yee’s comments on social media and in a video interview. Envy wrote on Instagram, “That’s not true… There are plenty of women that work behind the scenes on [The Breakfast Club].”

In addition, The Breakfast Club covered Angela Yee’s sitdown with The Tamron Hall Show during the “Rumor Report” segment on Monday. Porsha Williams, serving as a guest host, shared her take on the entire ordeal.

“When we talk about women being in the room and power women having a seat at the table, you have to talk about what that means to the people in the front. The people in the front, those are our back people, the people who hold us up,” said the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Williams continued, “That’s where [Angela Yee] let down the entire Breakfast Club. If she probably had of chance, instead of talking to Tamron, she would’ve been able to expound on that. But when you have someone like a Tamron talking to you and she’s giving you accolades and raising you up to do nothing but set you up to say something that’s gonna be catchy and she can look like a journalist, then that’s when your find Angela in this place trending for the wrong thing.”

Porsha Williams Suggests Tamron Hall Looks For “Hidden Mess” From Her Guests

In addition to being a reality show star, Porsha Williams worked as a media personality on the tabloid television news series Dish Nation. Williams also wrote The Pursuit of Porsha memoir which she promoted on a November 2021 episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

“It’s a hidden mess,” answered Porsha Williams when The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God asked if Tamron Hall has leaned into being “messy” in order to replace the gossip-centered The Wendy Williams Show on daytime television.

Williams added, “I went on Tamron’s show and I was so excited. She’s a beautiful Black woman who branched off and got her own show. I did not necessarily feel supported on her show… I didn’t expect her to agree with everything. But there was a turn where it turned just from her asking questions about the book to her kinda almost attacking me, almost making me feel like I had to justify anything I had going on. It just didn’t feel good.”

In response, DJ Envy admitted he felt uncomfortable during his appearance on The Tamron Hall Show with his wife, Gia Casey, last April. Envy also revealed he spoke to Angela Yee about her remarks on The Breakfast Club to clear up the matter. Yee clarified her viewpoint on her own Way Up With Yee show as well.