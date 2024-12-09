BREAKING NEWS: JAY-Z Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 13-Year Old With Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new lawsuit accuses JAY-Z and Diddy of terrible things with a 13-year old girl.

JAY-Z has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000, allegedly alongside fellow music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The claim has been brought forth by an anonymous plaintiff identified as “Jane Doe.” The suit alleges that the assault occurred following an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

Initially filed in October in the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit had Combs as the sole defendant. It was since amended on Sunday to include JAY-Z, nee Shawn Carter.

Attorneys representing Carter and Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment in an initial report from NBC News. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiff, also declined to comment.

This filing is the latest in a series of lawsuits brought by Buzbee in recent months, all alleging assault and rape by Combs.

This is the first case in which another high-profile individual has been named as a co-defendant. There has been rampant unfounded speculation that JAY-Z would be implicated due to his historical proximity to Combs.

For the record, Combs has consistently denied allegations of misconduct.

He is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He faces a myriad of criminal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Combs’ trial is set for May 5.

According to the suit obtained by AllHipHop, JAY-Z was approached about the allegations before the refiling.

The suit paints a terrible picture of the events leading to the alleged assault.

It states that Jane Doe, then 13 years old, was dropped off near Radio City Music Hall, the site of the 2000 VMAs.

Without a ticket, she reportedly sought entry by approaching limousine drivers. One driver allegedly claimed to work for Combs and invited her to an after-party, stating that she “fit what Diddy was looking for.”

The lawsuit alleges that the driver later transported the plaintiff to a house party at an unidentified residence. Upon arrival, she was required to sign what she believed to be a non-disclosure agreement.

Inside, the party was described as filled with celebrities and marked by drug use, including cocaine and marijuana.

After being offered a drink that left her feeling disoriented, the plaintiff alleges that she went to a room to lie down.

It was there, the suit claims, that Carter and Combs entered. Combs allegedly declared, “You are ready to party,” before Carter assaulted her.

The lawsuit further alleges that Combs also assaulted the plaintiff while Carter and an unnamed female celebrity watched.

The plaintiff claims she managed to fend off an attempt by Combs to force oral sex by striking him.

Following the alleged assault, the suit states that she fled the scene, ultimately contacting her father from a nearby gas station.

The lawsuit is filed under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act and seeks unspecified damages.

Neither Carter nor Combs has issued a statement addressing the latest allegations.