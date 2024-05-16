Brian McKnight Fans Threaten To Boycott Singer After Estranged Son’s Latest Revelation 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brian McKnight fans are turning their backs on the singer over his relationship with his estranged son Nikolas.

Brian McKnight is facing further backlash from his fans following a post from his estranged son Nikolas.

Many fans turned their back on the singer after he disowned his eldest three children, Nikolas, Brian Jr. and daughter Briana whom he recently referred to as the “product of sin.”

He received further criticism on Wednesday after Nikolas reacted to his father’s Mother’s Day post. McKnight gushed over his new wife and family and how she parents her adult children and the couple’s 1-year-old son, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr.

He also spoke at length about being a present father to their baby while thanking his wife for giving him so many first-time experiences as a parent.

“Thank you for giving me my first experience of witnessing my child coming into this world,” he said. “Then hearing his beautiful cry and that incredible moment of cutting my first umbilical cord!”

However, this came as news to Nikolas who heard it for the first time on social media. “Damn, I never knew he wasn’t there when I was born,” he wrote on Wednesday (May 15). “I always assumed he was? Crazy.”

Damn, I never knew he wasn’t there when I was born. I always assumed he was? Crazy. https://t.co/FPjIUtPNnG — 𝖓𝖎𝕶𝖔 (@ewitsniko) May 15, 2024

Disgruntled Brian McKnight fans littered the replies with many threatening to boycott the singer.

“He ain’t gone never be able to do another concert in America,” one person wrote. “The people have spoken.” Another added, “SMH you and your siblings don’t deserve this. Do you have any music we can stream to support you? We’ll spin y’all music over your dad’s music.”

He ain't gone never be able to do another concert in America the people have spoken — Nancy Grace (@DaBlkNancyGrace) May 15, 2024

Check out some other reactions below.

Easier said than done but you should try to remind yourself and your siblings to stop reacting to the things he says. He’s doing it for yall reaction. Those little posts he writes for them are nowhere near sincere. He feeds off of taking shots at yall so starve his ass! — Artisa SunFlower (@ArtisaSunFlower) May 15, 2024





His new lighter complected family will leave him the minute all his money dries up. No one likes his new music. I give it less than 10 years and please never accept any apology when he comes crawling back. — Scorpkitty13 (@scorpkitty13) May 15, 2024

I’m so sorry you and your siblings are experiencing this. I pray for you alls peace of mind and formidability. You deserve so much more. 🙏🏽 — 🇯🇲🌺THIQUE DOLLY. 🌺🇯🇲 (@FatBlackLuxury) May 15, 2024