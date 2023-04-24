British Mom Uses Lil Jon’s ‘Get Low’ To Put Baby To Sleep

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The mother said she played the song while she was pregnant to try to get the baby into the birthing position.

A video has gone viral showing the world how a mom uses Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz’ “Get Low” to stop her child from fussing.

The British mother, Melissa Buckley, went viral after abandoning typical lullabies like “Hush, Little Baby” or “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” to get her 2-month-old son, Jackson to stop crying. She posted her parenting trick on her social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram.

On her Instagram, she captioned, “Anyone else’s babies get soothed to a random song? 😂 I used to play this all the time in my third trimester to try and get jackson head down and engaged… it did not work haha!!”

Playfully, she titled the popular video, now viewed almost r 8 million views, with another nearly 12 million views on TikTok, “Can you tell I listened to this song a bit too much in my pregnancy…”

Buckley, 27, is seen in the clip asking Alexa to play “Get Low,” after she unsuccessfully attempts to rock her son to comfort.

As soon as the song starts, the baby stops crying and is content.

During an interview with The Today Show, Buckley said she listened to the song a lot during the “latter half” of her pregnancy.

“I was trying to get him low,” she said in fun. “And then I listened to it on repeat a good few times a day for probably three, four weeks on end.”

Now, it is a cheat sheet for her. The mom said she puts it on a few times a day and when she does the baby conks out.