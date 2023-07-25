Cardiac Scare for Bronny James: How His Health Crisis Impacts His Future

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The James family had a terrible scare as Bronny James suffered from a cardiac arrest during a workout at USC.

LeBron James‘ son, Bronny, had a medical emergency during a basketball workout that had the young athlete in the ICU.

A spokesperson representing the James family informed TMZ Sports that Bronny James experienced a cardiac arrest while practicing yesterday. Fortunately, medical personnel promptly attended to him and transported him to the hospital.

He is currently in stable condition and has been moved out of the intensive care unit. The family has requested privacy during this challenging time and will share further updates with the media when available.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” a statement read. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

According to sources with direct knowledge, a 911 call was placed at 9:26 AM on Monday from USC’s Galen Center, the venue where the team practices and plays. Bronny, who was unconscious at the time, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance under Code 3 conditions, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Bronny James, a promising talent in basketball, had recently committed to the USC Trojans and is highly anticipated to join the NBA in the future.

He made significant strides in his high school career, earning the distinction of being a McDonald’s All-American during his senior season at Sierra Canyon.

In the past, LeBron James has expressed his desire to one day share the court with his son in the NBA. Bronny has already displayed his skills by participating in the slam dunk competition at a high school showcase in March, following in his father’s footsteps.

During his senior season, he averaged an impressive 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.