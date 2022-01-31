Brooklyn Drill Rapper Nas Blixky Shot And In Critical Condition

Two years after the death of his Blixky brother, Nicky, Brooklyn Drill artist in grave condition.

Brooklyn Rapper Nas Blixky, whose real name is Nasir Fisher, has reportedly been shot in his head and is currently in critical condition. The Brooklyn Drill artist, as a part of the Blixky family, has been linked in the past to the Cho gang, the rivals to the set of Woo gang — which received national notoriety through its affiliation with the late Pop Smoke.

Fans have taken to social media to send out prayers and to offer condolences, suggesting that the rising star has transitioned.

“Damnnnn RIP Nas Blixky..”

Damnnnn RIP Nas Blixky.. — Nish 🦇 (@KENN15H) January 31, 2022

“Damn UP FOR NAS BLIXKY”

Damn 🙏 UP FOR NAS BLIXKY 🔊🔊🔱✡️🌀🌀 — IG @MAKINBEATZ100 (@realmakinbeatz) January 31, 2022

“Damn bro not Nas Blixky”

Damn bro not Nas Blixky — Mr. Jay Beats (@MrJayBeats) January 31, 2022

Hop Blogger believes that Nas Blixky was shot because he dissed another artist PG-16 and likened the possible assassination to rapper FBG Duck’s untimely demise.

“Rapper FBG Duck dropped diss track ‘Dead B***hes’ slating slain gang rivals weeks before he was killed in Chicago Rapper Nas Blixky only previewed and didn’t even get to drop his diss PG-16 and got hit with a friend. Meanwhile Drilla still out here like,” he wrote.

Rapper FBG Duck dropped diss track ‘Dead B***hes’ slating slain gang rivals weeks before he was killed in Chicago



Rapper Nas Blixky only previewed anddidn’t even get to drop his diss PG-16 and got hit with a friend.



Meanwhile Drilla still out here like pic.twitter.com/RmJWye2y7f — HopBlogger (@hopblogger) January 31, 2022

He further spotlights Nas EBK, who seems to be claiming responsibility.

“The internet detectives have an early lead on the soon to be next case. Nas EBK is already dissing Nas Blixky and attempting to become the quickest case in internet detective history. This dude,” the blogger tweets.

The internet detectives have an early lead on the soon to be next case. Nas EBK is already dissing Nas Blixky and attempting to become the quickest case in internet detective history.



This dude 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yKQIEApjxE — HopBlogger (@hopblogger) January 31, 2022

One of the differences that the Brooklyn D.A.’s office has noticed about these crews is that they are quick to social blab about their gang activity.

“Brooklyn Streets bout to get turnt up Blixky’s will be out on Soul Hunting missions to seek revenge for Nas Blixky. Rappers need to stop dropping songs dissing and enjoying and smoking on dead people because that will get you hit up quickly.”

Brooklyn Streets bout to get turnt up Blixky’s will be out on Soul Hunting missions to seek revenge for Nas Blixky.



Rappers need to stop dropping songs dissing and enjoying and smoking on dead people because that will get you hit up quickly. pic.twitter.com/ZTWnSMPGNB — HopBlogger (@hopblogger) January 31, 2022

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, AllHiHop.com reported that Nicky Blixky, whose name was Nicholas Thompson and a leading member in the BK Drill movement before his demise and street brother of Nas B., was murdered. The Jamaica-America’s body was found on Winthrop Street in the Lefferts Garden in Brooklyn at around 9.30 pm after suffering gunshot wounds to his torso. He was declared dead when he reached a Brooklyn hospital.

At the time of his death, Nas Blixky paid tribute to his fallen soldier saying, “my heart broken rest in peace to my brother nick blixk. watch over me brody.”

Here are the two, with 22Gz, on the song “Drive The Boat.”