Slain Brother Of 21 Savage Gets Proper Burial A Month After His Murder

(AllHipHop News)
The family of rap star 21 Savage has received some closure, after the murder of his half-brother in the United Kingdon in November.
The Atlanta rapper’s sibling TM1way was stabbed to death on November 22nd, 2020 as he shopped with his grandmother in Brixton.
The Drill rapper, born Terrell Davis, died from his injuries at a local hospital.
However, TM1way’s body was unable to be released to a mortuary due to the police’s investigation into his murder.
The 27-year-old’s body was finally released to his family, and he received a proper burial on January 29th.
“I just feel like he’s at peace now, and that was what was lacking before, the whole laying to rest thing,” TM1way’s mother Syreeta told the Islington Gazette.
The cops arrested a 21-year-old man named Tyrece Fuller a week after TM1way’s murder and charged him with murder. Fuller is due back in court on February 17th.