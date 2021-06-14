Broward County Gives Kodak Black His Own Day

Kodak Black has scored his own day in his native Florida.
Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness presented the rap star with the proclamation on Friday (June 11) at a charity basketball tournament, stating June 11 will forever be known as Kodak Black Day in Broward County.
The honor is a controversial one as Kodak spent much of 2020 behind bars after being charged with falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in 2019.
He received a commutation of his sentence from former U.S. leader Donald Trump during his final days in office, in large part because of his charity work.
Kodak has become a charity leader in recent years, donating diapers, underwear and socks to the Jack & Jill Children’s Center and donating thousands of dollars so community groups could provide 1,000 turkeys to people in need.
The proclamation cited Kodak’s contribution of $100,000 to families of fallen FBI agents, along with scholarship money for the children of the agents’ families.