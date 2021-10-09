Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Announce Silk Sonic Album Release Date

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will release their highly anticipated ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ album before the end of 2021.

The duo’s highly anticipated project An Evening with Silk Sonic is scheduled to drop on November 12. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced the release date in celebration of the former’s birthday.

“ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!!” Paak wrote on Twitter. “Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars Party popper.”

Bruno Mars tweeted a similar message with the same photo of the duo alongside funk legend Bootsy Collins. The hitmaker also provided a link to pre-order the upcoming Silk Sonic album.

“So you know it’s real https://SilkSonic.lnk.to/AEWSS,” he shared via social media.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak revealed their formation of Silk Sonic in February. The two dropped their debut single “Leave The Door Open” in March. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for a collaborative album. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak dropped a second track titled “Skate” in July.

According to an iTunes store pre-order for An Evening With Silk Sonic, the project features nine songs. “Leave The Door Open” and “Skate” are included on the album. The entire tracklist hasn’t been unveiled as of October 8.