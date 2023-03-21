Bryson Tiller Announces “Back And I’m Better Tour”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Don’t” hitmaker heads to NYC, DC, ATL, LA, and more cities.

Louisville’s Bryson Tiller is the latest R&B/Hip Hop recording artist to announce new U.S. tour dates. “Back and I’m Better” kicks off May 4 in San Diego, California.

The Live Nation-produced tour will hit 25 cities. Bryson Tiller fans in Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and other locales will have the chance to see the singer live.

Tiller broke out as a star-on-the-rise with “Don’t” in 2015. That single went on to peak at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Don’t” as 7x-Platinum.

“Exchange” also earned a 7x-Platinum Award. Both “Don’t” and “Exchange” appear on Tiller’s Trapsoul studio LP which earned 3x-Platinum status. Trapsoul has spent 310 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart since its release in 2015.

Bryson Tiller followed Trapsoul by dropping True to Self two years later. His sophomore LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by earning 107,000 first-week units. True to Self hosts the Platinum-certified “Run Me Dry” single.

2020’s Anniversary is the Tennessee-bred vocalist’s most recent full-length album. That body of work opened in the No. 5 position on the Billboard 200 chart with 57,000 first-week units. “Outta Time” featuring Drake lives on Anniversary.

In addition, Bryson Tiller spent time in the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as a guest feature on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” along with music superstar Rihanna. The RIAA certified “Wild Thoughts” as 6x-Platinum.

General tickets for Bryson Tiller’s Back And I’m Better Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, March 24 at 10 am local time on ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets become available on Wednesday, March 24. Check out the scheduled dates/locations below.

Thu May 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

Mon May 08 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

​Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*

*Not A Live Nation Date