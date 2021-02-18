Bryson Tiller Announces Special “Trapsoul Series” Livestream Concert

(AllHipHop News)
Bryson Tiller is working with premium digital live platform Moment House to present a special livestream concert performance. The Jack Daniels-sponsored event is titled “Trapsoul Series.”
The Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter is set to perform songs from his 2015 debut studio album Trapsoul which hosts the singles “Don’t” and “Exchange.” Tiller will also run through cuts off 2020’s Anniversary.
Moment House’s founding team emerged from the USC Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre Academy for the Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation. The company is backed by investors such as Scooter Braun, Troy Carter, Jared Leto, and others.
“Trapsoul Series” is scheduled to stream globally on March 18 at 9 pm ET. Exclusive Spotify pre-sale tickets are now available. General on-sale tickets will be available beginning February 19 at 1 pm ET. For more information visit www.momenthouse.com.