Bryson Tiller Teases The Release Of An Upcoming Pop Album

Today (February 26), Bryson Tiller released a deluxe version of his 2020 studio album Anniversary. The extended tracklist includes the new song “Still Yours” featuring Big Sean.
Following its release at midnight, the Louisville native took to Twitter to acknowledge the Detroit-raised spitter for jumping on the deluxe. Tiller tweeted, “Thank You Bro @BigSean had to get my dawg on there.
Since the arrival of the Trapsoul album in 2015, Bryson Tiller has been one of the anchors of R&B music. He also raps on occasion which puts him in the singer-rapper hybrid class that has taken over the culture for the last decade.
However, Tiller is apparently looking to expand his sound into more genres. He had a conversation with Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music 1 about Anniversary (Deluxe). The usually elusive recording artist also teased what could be coming next in the form of a project tentatively titled Serenity.
“I recorded so much music for it that it ended up having to be a three-part album,” explained Tiller. “So I’m excited about that. That’s going to be something different that I’ve never done before. And with that, I plan on making an R&B album, a Hip Hop album, and a Pop album.”
