BTB Savage Murder Suspect Wanted By Police

Police named one of the two suspects wanted for murder in the shooting death of rapper BTB Savage.

Houston police identified one suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper BTB Savage.

Police announced Montrel Lenard Burley is wanted for murder on Friday (April 7). Cops are searching for the 40-year-old man and at least one other suspect.

BTB Savage, whose real name was Darrell Gentry, was shot and killed in Houston on March 30. Paramedics pronounced the 26-year-old rapper dead at the scene. Witnesses told police two suspects fled the shooting in a black SUV.

The late rapper’s family believes his death was retaliation for a deadly shooting in San Antonio. Earlier this year, a man named Omar Richardson allegedly tried to rob BTB Savage.

BTB Savage’s girlfriend allegedly shot and killed Richardson in self-defense. The rapper boasted about the incident on social media and discussed it in an interview with Vlad TV.

“I said take that off social media,” BTB Savage’s mother Bernita Ward told ABC 13. “Let this family mourn in peace. They were taunting my son, though, telling him they were going to kill the family, make his momma cry and kill his son. I told my son, ‘Don’t respond. Let it go.’ But their family member came to rob my son.”

She added, “The moral of this story is two mothers lost two amazing sons and that their children would be raised without fathers. That’s the sad thing.”

Police asked anyone with information about BTB Savage’s death to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.