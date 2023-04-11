BTB Savage’s Alleged Murderer Busted; Another Suspect Still On The Loose

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The man accused of taking part in the revenge murder of BTB Savage is finally in custody, but another suspect is still on the loose.

Law enforcement in Houston has arrested a man suspected of murdering up-and-coming rapper BTB Savage.

BTB Savage, a Cleveland native, was fatally shot on Thursday, March 30, as reported by AllHipHop.com.

The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Gentry, is believed to have been killed in retaliation for a murder of a person he claims tried to rob him and his girlfriend and the disrespect he gave those grieving his enemy’s death.

Hours before he was fatally shot, he posted a picture of himself allegedly standing in a pool of blood of the man he is rumored to have killed two months ago.

Houston police Chief Troy Finner said officers found Gentry dead, shot by at least one gun wound, outside the entrance of a parking garage, according to Click2Houston.

Witnesses reported that two people escaped in the black Subaru SUV after the shooting. This was helpful in tracking down suspect Montrel Lenard Burley.

Police believe Burley, 40, to be the key suspect in the artist’s death. Burley is now charged with BTB Savage’s death.

Their investigation revealed that four days before the shooting, Burley rented the SUV in San Antonio. At the time, the vehicle had Florida license plates.

On March 29, Burley swapped out the plates from a stolen Kia from Harris County. After the shooting, he put the Florida plates back on. Cellphone data also tracked his movements, placing him in key areas for the Houston Police Department to build their case.

Houston Police posted that they arrested him on Monday, April 10, 2023.

“IN CUSTODY: Booking photo of Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, who surrendered to authorities today after he was charged with murder in the March 30 fatal shooting of a man at 2100 Mid Lane. More info at http://bit.ly/3Kq6K6B #hounews #OneSafeHouston,” a note read.

IN CUSTODY: Booking photo of Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, who surrendered to authorities today after he was charged with murder in the March 30 fatal shooting of a man at 2100 Mid Lane.



More info at https://t.co/aELHQbkowf#hounews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/TcaqelasNO pic.twitter.com/x3blYVhkg6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 11, 2023

Burley was currently booked into the Harris County Jail and appeared in criminal court today (Tuesday, April 11) at 10 a.m.

There is another suspect on the lam who has not been publicly identified. Police are asking that information on the other wanted suspect to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.