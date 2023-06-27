Lupe Fiasco Links With Bubba Wallace For Upcoming NASCAR Block Party

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chicagoans will be treated to a free day of fun with the race car star.

Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace brings something different to the sport. Because he’s of the Hip-Hop generation, he retains a cultural aesthetic the racing world has never seen. In addition to being a great driver, his goal is to introduce certain underserved communities to the racing platform that changed his life.

Last year, Wallace and NASCAR launched a few block parties in two major Southern cities: Birmingham, Alabama and Richmond, Virginia. This year, he’s linking with Grammy Award-winning artist Lupe Fiasco to bring some fun to Chicago.

According to Block Club Chicago, fans can meet Fiasco and Wallace at Bubba’s Block Party on Wednesday (June 28) at the DuSable Black History Museum from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

The ticketed event is free with registration, but the entrance is based on a first-come, first-served basis, as stated on the website. While it’s family-friendly, children will only be allowed to attend with an adult chaperone’s registration and have to stay with that adult chaperone throughout the entire event.

The “Battle Scars” rapper will perform at the event. Other forms of entertainment, directly connected to the sport are live pit stops and NASCAR racing simulators. Of course, a block party isn’t a block party if there isn’t any grub. So, Wallace and NASCAR have secured a fleet of food trucks from local restaurants to pop up for people to support.

For more details, head here.