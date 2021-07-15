Notorious B.I.G. Gets His Own Beer Can And Merch

Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace is being commemorated once again. This time the self-described King of New York’s image is part of a Budweiser campaign.

Biggie’s legacy is being honored with limited-edition Budweiser cans. The Anheuser-Busch brand partnered with the Christopher Wallace Estate to exclusively release the products in the late rap legend’s hometown of NYC.

“I am honored to know that a brand such as Budweiser wanted to celebrate my son in this way,” says Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace. “Christopher’s legacy and brand value is extremely important to myself and the family and memorializing him on the can of an iconic beer brand as ‘Budweiser’ is something I believe he would be happy with.”

The Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Budweiser Cans feature:

A hand drawn sketch of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace

Phrases including “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “King of New York”

The Brooklyn skyline to pay homage to the late rapper’s hometown

The Budweiser creed on the can has been replaced with lyrics from Biggie’s Ready To Die album hit, “Unbelievable,” “Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant the livest one, Representin BK to the fullest.”

In addition to the cans, Budweiser launched a limited-edition line of Biggie x Budweiser merchandise which is now available at shopbeergear.com. The collection features t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants with symbols associated with The Notorious B.I.G. as well as Budweiser’s bowtie and package label.

“The Notorious B.I.G. Budweiser Tall Boy can is the most iconic can collaboration we’ve done to date,” said Daniel Blake, Group VP Marketing, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re grateful for the collaboration with the Christopher Wallace Estate and Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace to bring this special can to life so that we can celebrate the legacy of the greatest rapper of all time.”

Budweiser is also hosting a free concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell on August 19. The event is advertised as a celebration of the “Big Poppa” emcee’s life and music. Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, The Lox, DJ Steph Cakes, and more acts are expected to perform.