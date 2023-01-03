Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest, In Critical Condition 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital after taking a hit early in the game and collapsing during the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game.

The Buffalo Bills have issued a statement after Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Bills versus Bengals game in Cincinnati. He took a hit from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the game, falling to the ground. Shortly after getting on his feet, he collapsed on the field.

Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended the rest of Monday night’s game an hour after the 24-year-old safety collapsed. Attempts were made to revive Damar Hamlin on the field before he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” the NFL shared in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

The Buffalo Bills posted an update late Monday night confirming the athlete is in critical condition and undergoing further testing after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the Bills statement read.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Fans Gather In Support Of Damar Hamlin

According to multiple reports, fans have gathered outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a show of support. ESPN reporter Cole Harvey spoke to Damar Hamlin’s teammate Stefon Diggs as he attempted to enter the hospital.

“As an emotional Stefon Diggs told me: ‘This is all so messed up … we just had to be here for our teammate’,” wrote the reporter. “Diggs desperately was trying to tell the officer that he was Hamlin’s teammate and needed to be inside.”

As an emotional Stefon Diggs told me: “This is all so messed up … we just had to be here for our teammate.” Diggs desperately was trying to tell the officer that he was Hamlin’s teammate and needed to be inside. https://t.co/4MX7suNZtG — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 3, 2023

Stefon Diggs walking into the hospital to be with Damar Hamlin ❤️



A teammate, a friend, a brother

#PrayersForDamar pic.twitter.com/hwwGW4KFhw — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) January 3, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals lit the Paycor Stadium in the Buffalo Bills colors in a show of support for Damar Hamlin.

Left University of Cincinnati Medical Center a few moments ago. Very classy gesture from the @Bengals, who’ve lit Paycor Stadium in the @BuffaloBills’ blue and white for Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/ahrXulODlI — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 3, 2023

This situation is developing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family at this time.