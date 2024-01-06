Bun B Issues Stern Warning Regarding Pimp C’s Legacy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It’s always going to be UGK forever.

Bun B has issued a statement in regard to his former partner-in-rhyme Pimp C. On Friday (January 5), the UGK legend shared a post via Instagram featuring a stern message in an effort to preserve to Pimp C’s legacy. Though he wasn’t extremely specific about what triggered his remarks, he was clear about how he’d like to proceed with matters concerning the late rapper.

”Please let Chad rest in peace,” Bun B wrote in part. Y’all doing way too much out here right now. Leave that man’s hard earned and well deserved legacy the f##k alone.” In the caption of the post he added “Please and thank you.”

Fans quickly began speculating what could be at the source of Bun B’s frustration, and many came to the conclusion that a TikTok video exploring what have been deemed “suspect” lyrics from ‘90s era rappers. However, Bun B’s recent interview with Math Hoffa has also been trending due to the discussion of the rift between Pimp C and JAY-Z and their infamous “Big Pimpin’” collaboration.

Check out a clip of the interview below.